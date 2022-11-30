14th annual Freezin’ for a Reezin in Ottawa to kick off Friday

WCMY and the Ottawa Community Food Basket will be collecting donations of money and non-perishables Friday morning during a time when the food pantry has seen a nearly 50% rise in clients.

Ottawa Community Food Basket Executive Director Marissa Vicich said it’s gone from serving between 450 to 500 clients to serving more than 750 just within the last few months.

“We don’t want to put a specific number on Freezin’ for a Reezin but we always want to top ourselves from year-to-year,” Vicich said. “We don’t put a number on it because everything is more than we had yesterday.”

WCMY’s General Sales Manager Tammy Sondgeroth said the last two years have brought in more than $100,000 for the Ottawa Community Food Basket, helpful during a time when the monetary donations have begun to make the biggest difference.

“We’re able to make money go so much further than we can by going through the grocery store,” Vicich said. “Through our connections, food banks and other partnerships, we’re able to maximize that money.”

Gary Nelson empties the food items he donated during the 2021 Freezin' for a Reezin outside Handy Foods in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Vicich said the Food Basket can go through other connections to get items at a much lower cost than it could at Walmart, citing corn flakes: A box can retail at $3.01 but the food pantry was able to buy a case of 18 for $3.06.

Items still are being collected, however, and the partnerships that have always been a part of the annual event are still there. Volunteers will be indoors at Handy Foods, 604 W. Main St., collecting donations of food and money, and there will be a drive-thru donation line at WCMY’s station at 216 W. Lafayette St. in Ottawa. Donations can also be made online at ottawafoodbasket.org.

That block, along with the west side of Washington Square, will be the home of the Radiothon accompanying Freezin’ for a Reezin. Starting at 7:30 a.m. and running through 2 p.m., there will be live interviews, guests and many stories shared throughout the broadcast.

There will be a radio tribute to Maggie Frost, a radio host and former coordinator behind Freezin’ for a Reezin.

New to this year will be area students performing live on-stage starting at 9:15 a.m., running through 3:30 p.m. The schools also are supporting Freezin’ for a Reezin with a Build-a-Bag competition, with each classroom collecting monetary donations or filling anything from a list of essential products to fill a paper shopping bag. Each paper bag is valued at $10.

“We are grateful for every dollar that comes through that day, but it’s not all about the money,” Sondgeroth said. “It’s about community unity, and it means so much more if you’ve never been apart of it. I invite everyone to come down and just feel what this amazing event does for people.”

Sondgeroth said the event could not take place without the help of the city of Ottawa, Mayor Dan Aussem, the Ottawa Police Department, the fire department and Illinois Valley Labor Management. She said those groups have provided extra help in preparing for Friday.

“Mayor Dan and I loaded up the signs to post them all around town on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” Sondgeroth said. “Ottawa is such a heartfelt, genuine community.”

The Ottawa Community Food Basket covers all of La Salle County and serves more than 750 families, and 52% of its clients are children.

WCMY is in search of volunteers to collect donations and goods on Friday. Those wishing to volunteer can call the radio station’s office at 815-434-6050. Freezin’ for a Reezin is sponsored by 1430 WCMY, Handy Foods, Stevenson Transfer and the city of Ottawa.