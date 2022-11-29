The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest girls best Heyworth, remain unbeaten

In its Heart of Illinois Conference opener Monday at Heyworth, the Fieldcrest Knights moved to 7-0 overall with a 47-22 victory over the Tigers.
Ashlyn May led the Knights with 14 points, while Haley Carver added 12 and Kaitlyn White 10. Fieldcrest will have its home opener against Tri-Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Marquette 48, Dwight 45: At Dwight, the Crusaders used 17 points, six rebounds and some big free throws down the stretch from Eva McCallum to come away with the Tri-County Conference win.
Lilly Craig added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Avery Durdan 10 points and Makayla Backos more clutch free throws in the fourth quarter for the Crusaders.
Lisle 43, Streator 31: At Pops Dale Gym in Streator, the Bulldogs grabbed an 8-6 lead after a quarter before Lisle rallied then pulled away slowly in the game’s middle periods.
Marisa Vickers led Streator with 10 points, while Kiley Rhodes and Cailey Gwaltney added six points each. The Bulldogs will host Henry-Senachwine on Tuesday.
Seneca 36, Putnam County 27: At Granville, Faith Baker scored 12 points, Kennedy Hartwig added nine and freshman Tessa Krull, in her varsity debut, chipped in eight to pace the Fighting Irish, who outscored the Panthers 19-10 in the middle two periods to take control.
Seneca, now 4-2 and 2-0 in the Tri-County Conference, will next host Reed-Custer at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Princeton 38, Sandwich 29: At Sandwich, the visiting Princeton club proved too tough for the Indians in a nonconference matchup.
BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 2,987, Streator 2,553: At the Streator Elks Club, the visiting Trojans tamed the Bulldogs, despite a 550 series with games of 202 and 191 from junior Anthony Dominic.
Brady Grabowski followed with a 513 series, while Murphy Wilkinson added a 426 and Robert Beringer a 417.
JV/SOPHOMORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ottawa 43, Serena 39: At Kingman Gym in Ottawa, the Corsairs kept pulling away, leading by as many as nine before the Huskers came back, getting within one with 1:32 left before key free throws by Mary Stisser and Ainsley Leonard.
Sophia Falaney led Ottawa with 15 points, while Macy Mahler tossed in 17 for the Huskers.
Streator 28, Lisle 2: At Pops Dale Gym in Streator, the Bulldogs JV picked up its first victory of the season.
Marquette 35, Dwight 21: At Dwight, the Crusaders picked up the easy Tri-County Conference victory.