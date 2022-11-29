Police blotter: November 29, 2022

Luis A. Rivera-Sabillon, 55, of La Salle, was charged with DUI and driving while revoked and picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked) at 2:06 a.m. Thursday at Canal and Union streets, La Salle police said.
Mariano Bartolome Gomez, 44, of Peru, was charged with no valid driver’s license, disobeying a stop sign and no insurance at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday at Fifth and Tonti streets, La Salle police said.
Caitlynn A. Avery, 27, of Marseilles, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. 6 and North 29th Road, La Salle police said.
Amie L. Kadelak, 45, of Oglesby, was charged with disorderly conduct at 6:55 p.m. Nov. 18 at 234 E. Second St., Oglesby police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Lloyd D. Schultheis, 47, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 9:26 p.m. Nov. 22 at Days Inn, 120 N. Lewis Ave., Oglesby police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Tina A. Chapo, 48, of Ottawa was charged with driving while suspended and failure to signal Monday at La Salle and Deleon streets, Ottawa police said.
Tasha M. Flanery, 35, of Streator, was charged with retail theft at 9:07 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Ashley M. McCart, 31, of Tonica, was charged with suspended registration, no insurance and failure to secure a child younger than 8 in a child safety seat at 3:54 p.m. Saturday at U.S. 6 and Route 251, Peru police said.
Aurora S. Hodge, 27, of Mendota, was charged with DUI (drugs) and failure to yield at 2:55 p.m. Saturday at Route 251 and 38th Street, Peru police said.
Aries V. Williams, 30, of Oglesby, was charged with aggravated battery to a child (a 5-year-old) at 1:02 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 900 block of Pike Street, Peru police said. The charge is a Class 3 felony carrying up to five years in prison.
Summer A. Chism, 19, of Peru, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis by a person younger than 21 following a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. Friday at Sixth and Pulaski streets, Peru police said.
Kevin Hollinsaid, 41, of Peru was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal damage to property) at 10:31 a.m. Nov. 22 at 705 Calhoun St., Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Kristen M. Lentz, 32, of La Salle, was charged with retail theft and criminal trespass to real property at 10:13 a.m. Nov. 22 at Hy-Vee, Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Makenzie E. Meuser, 21, of Peru, was charged with driving while suspended at 8:12 a.m. Nov. 21 at Fourth and Church streets, Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Philip R. Fite, 35, homeless, was charged with criminal damage to property at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 20 at a residence in the 1500 block of Walnut Street, Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday.
