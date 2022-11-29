Ottawa shop closes, other locations remain open

Rock Soul Love recently closed shop in downtown Ottawa.
The shop at 629 La Salle St. had its last day Saturday. The locations in Morris, Lockport and Bloomington remain open.
According to its website, the stores are intended to be a beacon for spiritual explorations. They sell crystals, candles, incense, among other items, and offer classes and workshops.
The Ottawa shop opened in 2017, originally on Joliet Street.
