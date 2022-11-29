Milton Pope, honor roll first trimester 2022-2023

Milton Pope School announced its honor roll for the first trimester of the 2022-2023 school year. Students in fifth through eighth grades who receive all A’s on their report card are listed on the high honor roll. Students receiving A’s and B’s are listed on the honor roll.
High honor roll
Fifth grade
Carter Gibson
Sixth grade
Shianne Bensa, Cole Stoudt
Seventh grade
Brady Fort, Zachary Green, Lylah Hebel, Everett Liberg, Jaxon Neu, Caden Perry
Eighth grade
Rylee Hogue, Eli Jeppson
Honor Roll
Fifth grade
Jennifer Coil, Maximus Eib, Jackson Fort, Louisa Jeppson, Dallen Myers, Damitri Sartori, Elizabeth Swartz, Landon Taylor, Damon Witte
Sixth grade
Cora Chapman, Kyle Hedge, Lincoln Hebel, Abigail Halsey, Aubrey Carrera, Jack Oslanzi
Seventh grade
Karleigh Davis, David Doloski, Josie Mitchell, Liam Muffler, Emma Peterson, Kendall Read, Jayden Spencer, Bailey Witte
Eighth grade
Bella Borowski, Landon Brandt, Alex Cosmutto, Davin Gebhardt, Landon Hebel, Madelyn Hedge, Joey Pacholski, Aidan Polancic, Bailey Schutter, Piper Stenzel, Cooper Thorson