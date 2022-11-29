Milton Pope, honor roll first trimester 2022-2023

Milton Pope School announced its honor roll for the first trimester of the 2022-2023 school year. Students in fifth through eighth grades who receive all A’s on their report card are listed on the high honor roll. Students receiving A’s and B’s are listed on the honor roll.

High honor roll

Fifth grade

Carter Gibson

Sixth grade

Shianne Bensa, Cole Stoudt

Seventh grade

Brady Fort, Zachary Green, Lylah Hebel, Everett Liberg, Jaxon Neu, Caden Perry

Eighth grade

Rylee Hogue, Eli Jeppson

Honor Roll

Fifth grade

Jennifer Coil, Maximus Eib, Jackson Fort, Louisa Jeppson, Dallen Myers, Damitri Sartori, Elizabeth Swartz, Landon Taylor, Damon Witte

Sixth grade

Cora Chapman, Kyle Hedge, Lincoln Hebel, Abigail Halsey, Aubrey Carrera, Jack Oslanzi

Seventh grade

Karleigh Davis, David Doloski, Josie Mitchell, Liam Muffler, Emma Peterson, Kendall Read, Jayden Spencer, Bailey Witte

Eighth grade

Bella Borowski, Landon Brandt, Alex Cosmutto, Davin Gebhardt, Landon Hebel, Madelyn Hedge, Joey Pacholski, Aidan Polancic, Bailey Schutter, Piper Stenzel, Cooper Thorson