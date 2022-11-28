Police blotter: November 28, 2022

Brandon Lopez, 25, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Saturday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Caleb A. Davis, 21, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Saturday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Jennifer C. Stadler, 37, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery Saturday at a residence in the 500 block of Third Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Ian Buchanan, 25, of Ottawa, was charged with retail theft Sunday at La Salle and Superior streets, Ottawa police said.
Heather R. Reynolds, 41, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI (drugs) Sunday at 1500 Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Emily A. Keeler, 28, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI (drugs), no insurance, improper lane use and permitting an unauthorized person to drive Sunday at La Salle and Lafayette streets, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.