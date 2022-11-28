Police blotter: November 27, 2022

Richard M. Young, 69, of Marseilles, was cited Wednesday on U.S. 6 at Titanium Drive on a complaint of driving while license revoked, Ottawa police said.
Jason Rosales, 44, of Streator, was cited 2:35 a.m. Saturday on Main and Clark streets in Streator on a complaint of no valid driver’s license, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.