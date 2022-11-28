Green Stock*TEEN Fund provides gifts to area teens during the holidays

Nearly 24 years ago, the staff of Lady Di’s in Ottawa began providing holiday gifts to area teens who may not have otherwise received a gift.

Over the years, many generous donors have contributed to the effort year-round.

During the holiday season, the staff and other supporters of Lady Di’s purchase gifts and gift cards and personally deliver them to the recipients. There has not been an age limit and referrals have been made by family members, local schools and several charitable organizations in the Ottawa area who serve children and teens.

In late 2017, the program was formalized in partnership with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to create the Green Stock*TEEN Fund.

“We commend the staff of Lady Di’s for formalizing something they have done quietly for many years,” said Pamela Beckett, the founder and CEO of the community foundation. “They have experienced the joy of giving first-hand, and hope others will make a point to do the same.”

The Green Stock*TEEN Fund is a supplement to the local Red Stocking Fund initiative in Ottawa. That fund serves the community to provide gifts to youth ages 12 and younger. The Green Stock*TEEN fund uses financial contributions to provide gifts for needy teens who have “aged-out” of that program and who still look forward to receiving presents at Christmas. Any money left at the end of the holiday season is invested with the Community Foundation to ensure the selfless acts of kindness by Lady Di’s team are financially supported well into the future.

Sue Trost, who recently retired as the community service supervisor with the Youth Service Bureau in Ottawa agrees teens are the hardest group to get sponsored for Christmas gifts. Through the Green Stock*Teen initiative, donors are truly helping to make Christmas a special time for them.

Monetary donations and gift cards suitable for teens are needed and may be mailed or delivered to Lady Di’s, 715-717 La Salle St. in Ottawa. To make an online donation directly to the permanent Green Stock*Teen Fund with the Community Foundation, visit www.srccf.org. For more information, visit Lady Di’s or contact the foundation office at 815-252-2906.