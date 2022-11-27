The Times Area Roundup: Serena bests Hall for 3rd place at Seneca Turkey Tourney

In the Saturday’s third-place game of the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the Serena boys basketball team led the Hall Red Devils 19-11 after the opening quarter, 26-24 at the half and 43-37 heading to the fourth quarter in an eventual 61-47 triumph to improve to 3-1 on the season.
All-tournament selection Camden Figgins led Serena with 14 points, while Carson Baker added 13 in the win.
St. Anne 88, Somonauk 56: In the seventh-place game at the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the Bobcats (0-4) couldn’t slow down the Cardinals.
Carson Bahrey led Somonauk with 21 points while Brock Sexton added 11.
Grant Park 66, Flanagan-Cornell 48: In the fifth-place game of the Route 17 Classic, the Falcons (2-2) couldn’t slay the Dragons (2-2) despite 21 points from Connor Reed and 11 scored by all-tournament pick Kesler Collins.
Earlville 70, Woodland 53: In the seventh-place game of the Route 17 Classic, the Red Raiders (2-2) led by five late in the third quarter and then ran away for the win over the Warriors (0-4).
Garrett Cook (18 points), all-tournament honoree Griffin Cook (18 and six assists) Adam Waite (15 and nine rebounds) and Ryan Browder (13 and six assists) led Earlville. For Woodland, scoring leaders were Carter Ewing (12 points), Nick Plesko (12) Tucker Hill (nine) and all-tournament selection Jonathan Moore (eight).
Hiawatha 46, Leland 34: At the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament, the Panthers lost to the Hawks in the seventh-place game.
Sandwich 48, Belvidere 43: In the seventh-place game of the Leland G. Strombom Tournament at Sycamore, the Indians topped the Bucs for their first win of the season.
Austin Marks poured in 19 points for Sandwich (1-2), while Owen Sheley added nine and Evan Gottlieb seven.