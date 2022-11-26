The Times Area Roundup: Newark, Seneca earn right to face off Saturday for Turkey Tournament title

At the Seneca Turkey Tournament on Friday, the day’s first result and its last set up Saturday’s championship matchup between the host Fighting Irish and the Newark Norsemen.
Newark opened the day’s festivities with a 64-42 dismissal of St. Anne. Zach Carlson poured in a game-high 19 points for the Norsemen and completed a double-double with 15 rebounds and four blocked shots. Jake Kruser’s 13 points and nine courtesy of Cole Reibel also led Newark.
Seneca closed Friday’s games with a 70-42 handling of Mendota. Paxton Giertz exploded for 28 points to lead the hosts. Calvin Maierhofer added 14 points, and Lane Provance scored a baker’s dozen.
Opening tip for Saturday’s championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Serena 63, Herscher 31: At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the Huskers won to earn a place in Saturday’s third-place game, led by Camden Figgins’ 14 points and a dozen points apiece courtesy of Ritchie Armour and Braxton Hart.
Hall 70, Somonauk 57: At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, Somonauk’s Carson Bahrey tied Hall’s Mac Resetich for game-high scoring honors with 24 points, but the Bobcats fell to Saturday’s seventh-place contest against St. Anne.
Rochelle 54, Sandwich 49: At the Strombom Tournament in Sycamore, the Indians (0-2) fell in a back-and-forth affair. Austin Marks (15 points), Evan Gottlieb (12) and Owen Sheley (10) all scored in double digits for Sandwich.