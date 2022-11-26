Streator ‘Messiah’ soloists announced for Dec. 4 performance

The Streator Community Chorus again will present George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 509 E. Broadway St., in Streator.

The Christmas portion of the oratorio has been presented in Streator in alternate years since 1993. The public is invited to attend. A freewill offering will be accepted.

A final rehearsal is set 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the church. Questions may be directed to Nancy Mueller, 815-992-3525, or Jean Drendel, 815-257-3094.

Mueller and Drendel have co-produced Streator’s “Messiah” concert for the past two decades. Each has served over the years as conductor, accompanist, recruiter for soloists and chorus, fundraising and publicity. The duo loves music, Streator and takes joy in continuing the tradition of fine live music in the community.

Soloist performers and accompanists have been announced.

Roger Amm (Photo provided)

• Roger Amm, tenor: Prior to retirement, Amm served as high school vocal music educator for Ottawa High School for 32 years, and for one year at Wheaton North High School. He directed the Westminster Choir at Ottawa First Presbyterian Church for 20 years.

Amm received his bachelor of music education degree from Illinois State University, and his master of music degree from Northern Illinois University.

Laurel Beard (Contributed)

• Laurel Beard, soprano: An adjunct professor of music theater at Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, Beard has appeared with the Jerusalem Lyric Opera, the La Musica Lirica International Festival of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, the Chicago Summer Opera, Chicago Opera on Tap, Georgia’s July 4 Chattahoochee Hills Celebration, and many appearances at her alma maters, Illinois State University and Georgia State University.

Laurel and her husband Kenneth just welcomed their first child into this world this past September, and are overjoyed.

Ian Greenlaw (Contributed)

• Ian Greenlaw, baritone: Greenlaw is a vocal instructor at the Interlochen Center for the Arts during its summer vocal arts program and is assistant professor of music at Millikin University, Decatur, where he is director of Millikin Opera Theatre.

He has performed with Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Teatro alla Scala, Chicago Opera Theater, Pittsburgh Opera, Kentucky Opera, Michigan Opera Theater, Opera Colorado, Central City Opera and Opera Theatre of St. Louis.

Greenlaw also has been a soloist with the New York Philharmonic, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony, the National Symphony Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the St. Louis Symphony.

Kate Tombaugh (Photo provided)

• Kate Tombaugh, mezzo-soprano: Tombaugh was born and raised at her family farm in Streator and is happy to return home. Her recent accolades include winning first place in the 10th annual Mildred C. Miller International Vocal Competition, hosted by Pittsburgh Festival Opera and portraying led mezzo role of “The Dough” in the world premiere of Rachel J. Peters’ “Companionship” with Virginia Arts Festival-John Duffy Institute of New Music and Forth Worth Opera.

Tombaugh holds a masters degree in voice from University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, and dual-undergraduate degrees in English literature and vocal performance from Illinois Wesleyan University. She has twice won the Central District Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions. She is the founder and executive director of Poco a Poco, which will host its seventh annual summer music festival and training program June 10-17 in Streator. She is the mother of two young daughters who already show their own musical talent.

Nancy Pounds (Contributed)

• Nancy Pounds, accompanist, As a passionate collaborator, coach and educator, Pounds has more than 30 years work in community and university settings in multiple musical roles. She actively performs as a freelance musician, works with artists-in-training of all ages and pursues artistic collaborations with friends and colleagues. She has spent many seasons on the faculty of the Illinois Chamber Music Festival and the Poco a Poco Summer Music Fest, and prior to retiring in 202, was an instructor of piano and staff accompanist at Illinois Wesleyan University for 20 years. She earned her masters of music in piano performance at Illinois State University where she studied with Tella Marie DeBose.

The Streator Brass include John Weiss and Bob Young, trumpet; Evan Young, baritone; Tom Rice, trombone; and Ryne Dresbach, tuba.