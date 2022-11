Ottawa turned the calendar to Christmas season Friday, with its annual Festival of Lights parade.

The city’s parks were illuminated with Christmas lights and the Chris Kringle Market opened. Following the parade, with its special visitor Santa, visitors were treated to holiday fireworks.

Activities will continue Saturday and Sunday at the Jordan block, as the Chris Kringle Market will remain open for the next four weekends at both the Jordan block and Washington Square.

Making his way to his house at the Chris Kringle Market, Santa works the crowd Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, after the Festival Of Lights parade in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)