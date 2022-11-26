News Tribune Area Roundup: Princeton tops La Salle-Peru at Ottawa

In the first of Princeton’s two games Friday at the Dean Riley “Shootin’ the Rock” Thanksgiving Tournament, the Tigers took a step closer to their eventual championship game berth with a 53-46 victory over La Salle-Peru.
Teegan Davis tossed in 17 points and grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds in the win, while Grady Thompson added 16 points and seven rebounds and Noah Laporte 12 points and eight boards as Princeton used defense and a 33-25 edge in rebounding to upend the Cavaliers. The Tigers meet Pontiac for the title at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
For L-P, London Cabrera led a balanced attack with 11 points. Josh Seneca contributed 10 points, Seth Adams nine and Tommy Hartman eight in the loss. The Cavs will be facing tournament host Ottawa at 2:30 p.m. for fifth place in the annual event.
Hall 70, Somonauk 57: At the Seneca Thanksgiving Turkey Tournament on Friday, Mac Resetich tossed in 24 points to help the Red Devils secure a spot in Saturday’s third-place contest with the victory. They will square off against Serena at 4 p.m. for that trophy.
Seneca 70, Mendota 42: At the Seneca Thanksgiving Turkey Tournament, the Trojans missed out on a chance to play for a top-four spot with the loss to the Fighting Irish. Mendota will take on Herscher for fifth place at 2:30 p.m.
Seneca will face Newark for the championship at 5:30 p.m.
Putnam County 70, Annawan 48: At the Wethersfield Tournament on Friday, the Panthers pulled away late to take down the Braves.
Riverdale 61, Henry-Senachwine 47: At the Williamsfield Tournament, the Mallards dropped a competitive one to Riverdale on Friday.