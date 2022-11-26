November 25, 2022
News Tribune Area Roundup: Princeton tops La Salle-Peru at Ottawa

Hall wins, Mendota falls at Seneca Turkey Tourney

By Shaw Local News Network
Princeton Tigers logo

In the first of Princeton’s two games Friday at the Dean Riley “Shootin’ the Rock” Thanksgiving Tournament, the Tigers took a step closer to their eventual championship game berth with a 53-46 victory over La Salle-Peru.

Teegan Davis tossed in 17 points and grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds in the win, while Grady Thompson added 16 points and seven rebounds and Noah Laporte 12 points and eight boards as Princeton used defense and a 33-25 edge in rebounding to upend the Cavaliers. The Tigers meet Pontiac for the title at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

For L-P, London Cabrera led a balanced attack with 11 points. Josh Seneca contributed 10 points, Seth Adams nine and Tommy Hartman eight in the loss. The Cavs will be facing tournament host Ottawa at 2:30 p.m. for fifth place in the annual event.

Hall 70, Somonauk 57: At the Seneca Thanksgiving Turkey Tournament on Friday, Mac Resetich tossed in 24 points to help the Red Devils secure a spot in Saturday’s third-place contest with the victory. They will square off against Serena at 4 p.m. for that trophy.

Seneca 70, Mendota 42: At the Seneca Thanksgiving Turkey Tournament, the Trojans missed out on a chance to play for a top-four spot with the loss to the Fighting Irish. Mendota will take on Herscher for fifth place at 2:30 p.m.

Seneca will face Newark for the championship at 5:30 p.m.

Putnam County 70, Annawan 48: At the Wethersfield Tournament on Friday, the Panthers pulled away late to take down the Braves.

Riverdale 61, Henry-Senachwine 47: At the Williamsfield Tournament, the Mallards dropped a competitive one to Riverdale on Friday.