Local Sports Digest: Shepherd boys basketball sweeps past Wallace, Bureau Valley

Shepherd 7s finish season 14-12
Shepherd’s seventh-grade girls cagers won their regional opener 29-11 over Shorewood Troy led by Kennedy Kane’s 13 points, 10 from Chloe Thrush and six points courtesy of Leela Gromm.
The Rams then fell 21-15 to Minooka in the second round — despite 15 points from Kane — to finish the season 14-12.
Shepherd boys score sweeps
Shepherd’s boys basketball teams swept Wallace — the seventh-grade team (7-0) winning 43-27 led by Blake Schiltz (17 points), Luke McCullough (eight) and Amari Molina (seven); the Shepherd 8s (5-1) triumphing 51-35 paced by Griffin Dobberstein (20 points), George Shumway (eight), Dane Schmitz (six) and Kayden Kundert (six).
The Rams also swept Bureau Valley — the 7s 39-20 (Schiltz 10 points, Rory Moore six, Landyn McEmery five); the 8s 41-30 (Dobberstein 18, Shumway seven, Schmitz six).
Dolphins compete in Rockford
The Ottawa Dolphins swim team swam in the Rock River Valley Stingray Invitational, placing first behind the host RRV Stingrays in team points.
Cole Bressendorf won five events for Ottawa, with Kailey Goetsch adding four wins for the Dolphins. Maya Burke, Ethan Farabaugh, Ryland Heaver, Breckyn Jobst and Quinn Wilkinson added single event victories, while Hayden Bressnedorf swam all of his events in personal-best times.