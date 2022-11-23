The Times Area Roundup: Giertz, Seneca roll over Somonauk

At the Seneca Thanksgiving Turkey Tournament, Paxton Giertz poured in a career-high 30 points and the Seneca Fighting Irish rolled out to a 33-13 lead after one quarter and a 57-23 advantage at the half on its way to the tourney win.
Calvin Maierhofer posted 18 points and Braden Ellis 14 as the Irish stayed hot through the half. A pair of 3-pointers, one each from Ellis and Giertz gave the Irish an 83-39 lead after three quarters.
“I thought our pressure defense was key,” Seneca coach Russell Witte said. “We got some guys out there who are 6-6 (Lane Provance) and 6-3 (Josh Lucas) and a few guys who are over 6-0 that stretch things out and deflect passes, and on top of that, I thought we shot the ball better than I thought we would tonight.”
Somonauk was led by Colton Eade with 11 points and Carson Bahrey with nine.
“I thought Seneca’s experience and our inexperience was a huge factor tonight,” Bobcats coach Curt Alsvig said. “I wasn’t sure how Seneca would respond from what they lost from last year, but I think they figured it out pretty well tonight.”
Earlville 55, Momence 46: At the Route 17 Classic at Dwight, Ryan Browder tossed in 19 points to lead the Red Raiders to victory. Griffin Cook contributed 15 points and four assists, Garret Cook 11 points and Adam Waite 12 rebounds for Earlville (1-1).
Newark 51, Serena 48: At Newark, Zach Carlson fired in 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to pace the Norsemen victory. Jake Kruser added 12 points and five assists and Joe Martin 13 points and eight rebounds for NHS.
West Carroll 55, Leland 48: At the Ashton-Franklin Center Tournament, the Panthers fell in a close contest.
Girls basketball
Marquette 53, Mendota 23: In the first game played on the newly renovated floor of Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders jumped to a 13-0 first-quarter lead, widened it to 30-11 at the half and breezed to the running clock victory. Lilly Craig accounted for 18 points, five rebounds and seven steals to lead the Cru. Makayla Backos added nine points and five rebounds and Avery Durdan nine points to the win.
Fieldcrest 55, Roanoke-Benson 32: At Roanoke, Kaitlyn White tossed in 12 of her game-high 21 points in a 20-6 first quarter, leading the Knights to the non-conference victory. Macy Gochanour chipped in nine points and Ashlyn May seven as FHS moved to 6-0 this season.
Putnam County 37, Somonauk 28: At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell in the non-conference contest despite 13 points from Katelyn Curtis and six points and six rebounds from Haley McCoy.
Wrestling
Streator 48, Chillicothe IVC 30; Morton 65, Streator 12: At Chillicothe, the Bulldogs got contested victories from Nick Pollett at 106 (2:38), Isabel Gwaltney at 113 (2:34), Devin Thompson at 152 (1:43), Steve Goplin at 160 (1:10), Alex Lopez at 182 (:28) and Aiden Farris at 220 (1:52) to upend the Grey Ghosts.
Against Morton, Andrew Warwick won by fall at 152 and Tytler Barbee won by forfeit for the Bulldogs only wins at IVC
Sandwich 48, Woodstock 33; Sandwich 24, Somonauk 0: In a double dual at Sandwich, the Indians blanked the Bobcats in the nightcap. Kadin Kern at 132 grabbed a 4-3 decision over the Bobcats’ Aiden Rowan, Miles Corder at 138 pinned Riley Donahue at 0:16 and Kia Kern at 145 won by a pun at 2:30 and Ashlyn Strenz at 113 topped Mason Smith 9-8.
Against Woodstock, winning contested matches were, at 132, Corder by fall at 2:31, at 138 Kadin Kern by fall at 1:38, at 160 Josh Lehman by fall at 1:00 and at 145 Sy Smith won by fall at 6:09. Also, at 170 Bryce Decker was a winner by fall at 0:43.