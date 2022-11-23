Ottawa Community Food Basket asking for support for Milk Fund

The Community Food Basket in Ottawa is asking for support in reaching its 2023 goal of $25,000 for the Milk Fund.

The Month of Milk campaign started in 2011 asking people to sponsor an additional month of milk by donating $1,000 for a specific month, with some donors being companies or individuals while other were groups of individual donors.

Mayor Dan Aussem said the Community Food Basket used to budget about $1,000 each month but because of increased prices and more clients, its monthly milk bill has more than doubled.

“The campaign has a simple mission of raising enough money to provide each family with additional milk every month,” Aussem said in a Nov. 16 letter that was issued to Ottawa residents. “This year, we all struggle with rising costs. The pantry is struggling to keep up with demand for milk.”

Checks can be made payable to the Community Food Basket “Milk Fund” or dropped off at the Community Food Basket, 519 W. Madison St. Ottawa, IL 61350. They also can be dropped off at Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison St.; WCMY Radio, 216 W. Lafayette St.; or at Handy Foods, 604 W. Main St.

Excess proceeds from this fund may be used for eggs, cheese or other dairy products. Donations are tax deductible.