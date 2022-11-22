The Times Area Roundup: Newark slips past Serena at Seneca Turkey Tournament

At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the Newark Norsemen led the Serena Huskers 14-6 after the opening quarter, 26-14 at halftime and 37-28 after three quarters on the way to a 51-48 victory on Monday to give first-year coach and former Newark standout Kyle Anderson his first coaching win.
Newark was paced by a game-high 16 points from Zach Carlson, 13 from Joe Martin and 12 from Jake Kruser.
Serena was led by 10 points each from Camden Figgins (six rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Richie Armour. Bradley Armour added nine points and four rebounds, while Carson Baker netted eight points.
St. Bede 55 Woodland 38: At the Route 17 Classic in Streator, the Warriors dropped their season opener to the Bruins.
Dwight 65, Earlville 53: At the Route 17 Classic at Dwight, the Red Raiders dropped their season opener to the host Trojans.
Ashton-Franklin Center 55, Leland 23: At the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament, the Panthers began their season with a loss to the host Raiders.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morris 45, Streator 12: At Morris, the Bulldogs came up short against the hosts.
Seneca 43, Midland 27: At Varna, the Fighting Irish opened the Tri-County Conference slate with the triumph over the Timberwolves.
Seneca, which led 24-13 at halftime and improved to 3-2, was led by 12 points each by Kennedy Hartwig and Faith Baker, while Ella Sterling added eight.
“Our post play has come a long way in a short amount of time,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “Ella and Faith were great again tonight, while Jolena Odum gave us a big spark off the bench when we needed it.”
Fieldcrest 74, Pontiac 45: At Pontiac, the Knights led 26-10 after one quarter and 36-20 at halftime, then outscored the Indians 27-15 in the third quarter in improving to 5-0 on the season.
Fieldcrest’s Ashlyn May led the way with 19 points with Kaitlin White adding 14 and Riley Burton chipping in 12.
Amboy 37, Serena 27: At Serena, the Huskers dropped to 2-3 on the season with the loss to the Clippers.
Makayla McNally led the way for Serena with a 11-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Paisley Twait had 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals.
BOYS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 3,139, Streator 2,832: At the Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs fell to the visiting Cavaliers.
Anthony Dominic paced Streator with a 601 series, which included a high game of 226. Brady Grabowski rolled a 583 series with a 206 best game.