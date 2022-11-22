Streator Chamber sponsors holiday lighting, decorating contest

The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a holiday lighting and decorating contest for residents and businesses within the 61364 area code.

Winners will be awarded for most creative, most animated, most religious, best storefront and best overall.

To nominate a business or residence (including your own), fill out the form below or stop by the Streator chamber office, 320 E. Main St., call 815-672-2921, or email streatorchamber61364@gmail.com. There is no cost to enter. Nominations will be taken Nov. 23 through Dec. 9.

All locations nominated will be added to a Streator Chamber Holiday Lighting Map to be released Dec. 12 for the public to enjoy.

Winners will receive cash prizes and a yard sign.