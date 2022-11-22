Ottawa Cemetery Association reminds residents of regulations

The Ottawa Avenue Cemetery Association Rules and Regulations state “No artificial flowers or other adornments are allowed on grave spaces from April 1 to Oct. 30.

“Between Nov. 1 and March 31, when the grass is not being cut, artificial wreaths of less than 30 inches placed on stands are permitted. Evergreen blankets or grave coverings are not permitted at any time. All providers of ornamentation are required to remove such from cemetery property by March 31.”

The Ottawa Avenue Cemetery Association has had to implement such strict regulations, the association said in a statement. The reason is individuals abused the privilege by not picking up their winter arrangements. As a reminder, the Ottawa Avenue Cemetery Association is a group of volunteer members with limited funding. Inquiries can be made through the Ottawa Avenue Cemetery website.