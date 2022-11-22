La Salle County marriage licenses: October 3-14, 2022

Robert Lindsey Major of Rockford and JoAnn Major of Rockford
Kyle Kurt Fogle of La Salle and Bianca Angel Cahue of La Salle
Thomas Edward Rash of Minooka and Kayla Ann Ryan of Minooka
Cameron James Luker of DeKalb and Jillian Lois Smith of DeKalb
Ryan Scott Jeppson of La Salle and Kayla Marie Hysell of La Salle
Noah Alec Wright of Ottawa and Mary Catherine Thompson of Ottawa
Tyler Alan Glowen of La Salle and Alexis Christine Ramer of La Salle
Robert Arthur Doyle of Ottawa and Amber Lea Ruiz of Ottawa
Lee James Bergeron of Seneca and Amber Anne Munson of Marseilles
Jacob Robert Eisert of Ottawa and Kara Machele Elizabeth Kozlowski of Ottawa
Joshua William Cox of Millington and Maggi Lynn Allred of Millington
Jacob Ryan Rogers of Rockford and Alisha Nicole Barnett of Rockford
Seth Marlyn Griffis of South Bend, Ind. and Katrina Rose Whitlow of South Bend, Ind.
Hunter Allen Lehmkuhl of Streator and Aubrey Ophelia Shinkey of Streator
Scott William Coy Jr of DeKalb and Jodi Marie Doane of DeKalb
Matthew Paden Lauer of Seneca and Jena Ruth Culbreth of Seneca
Jordan T. Reeve Hubinsky of Ottawa and Sydney Lynn Rothchild of Ottawa
Darryl Deron Heyward of Ottawa and Heather Ann Negray of Ottawa
Lekeif Maurice Brownfield of La Salle and Bianca Latrice Ford of La Salle
Raul Rene Falcon Sanchez of Mendota and Catherine Rose Pena of Mendota
Kegan Noble Brown of Streator and Tressa Danielle Wright of Streator
Jonah Patrick Aicher of Ottawa and Raegen Elizabeth Riccolo of Ottawa
Paul Robert Heiser of Marseilles and Rosie May Woods of Marseilles
Scott Allen Schoen of Princeton and Lydia Kay VanHyfte of Princeton
Joshua Daniel Youssi of Mendota and Bethany Rose Rupp of Mendota
David Martin Fiocchi of Arlington and Nina Anne Vezzetti of Arlington
John Michael Mulvey of Utica and Sierra Nikole Schulz of Utica
Stephen Robert Hansen of Marseilles and Calie Michelle Biron of Marseilles
Julio Ivan Cervantes of La Salle and Marisol Eumana of La Salle
Zachary William Walter of Ottawa and Ashley Marie Harvey of Ottawa
Baltazar Maldonado of Mendota and Griselda Maldonado of Mendota
Jordan Nicholas Luxton of Somonauk and Paige Alexina Thurber of Somonauk
Nicholas Alan Hizel of Freeport and Alexis Danai Garcia of Freeport
Dennis James Znaniecki of Marseilles and Renee Elizabeth Vesper of Marseilles
Andrew Lloyd Blackburn of Grand Ridge and Alyssa Lian Brust of Grand Ridge
Tyler Allen Bray of Oglesby and Mara Burke Zuckerman of Oglesby
Tanner Jon McQuilkin of Ottawa and Chantel Janet Clark of Ottawa
Phillip Scott Parks of Beaverton, Ore. and Rhalina Elaine Baltis of Beaverton, OR
Ryan Paul Odum of Streator and Arriana Alicia Rodriguez of Streator
John Francis Jeppson of Peru and Ericka Christine Moorehead of Peru
Joseph Arthur Edward Breeden of Machesney Park and Paige Marie Cunningham of Machesney Park
Devin James Cordray of Streator and Katie Elizabeth Keith of Streator
Luis Gerardo Rodriguez of Mendota and Irlanda Yusuany Osuna of Mendota
Brandon Todd Wilhelmi of Channahon and Abigail Renee Stramel of Channahon
Nicolas Arevalo of Streator and Ashleigh Lynn Fitzmaurice of Streator