November 22, 2022
Shaw Local
La Salle County marriage licenses: October 3-14, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
Robert Lindsey Major of Rockford and JoAnn Major of Rockford

Kyle Kurt Fogle of La Salle and Bianca Angel Cahue of La Salle

Thomas Edward Rash of Minooka and Kayla Ann Ryan of Minooka

Cameron James Luker of DeKalb and Jillian Lois Smith of DeKalb

Ryan Scott Jeppson of La Salle and Kayla Marie Hysell of La Salle

Noah Alec Wright of Ottawa and Mary Catherine Thompson of Ottawa

Tyler Alan Glowen of La Salle and Alexis Christine Ramer of La Salle

Robert Arthur Doyle of Ottawa and Amber Lea Ruiz of Ottawa

Lee James Bergeron of Seneca and Amber Anne Munson of Marseilles

Jacob Robert Eisert of Ottawa and Kara Machele Elizabeth Kozlowski of Ottawa

Joshua William Cox of Millington and Maggi Lynn Allred of Millington

Jacob Ryan Rogers of Rockford and Alisha Nicole Barnett of Rockford

Seth Marlyn Griffis of South Bend, Ind. and Katrina Rose Whitlow of South Bend, Ind.

Hunter Allen Lehmkuhl of Streator and Aubrey Ophelia Shinkey of Streator

Scott William Coy Jr of DeKalb and Jodi Marie Doane of DeKalb

Matthew Paden Lauer of Seneca and Jena Ruth Culbreth of Seneca

Jordan T. Reeve Hubinsky of Ottawa and Sydney Lynn Rothchild of Ottawa

Darryl Deron Heyward of Ottawa and Heather Ann Negray of Ottawa

Lekeif Maurice Brownfield of La Salle and Bianca Latrice Ford of La Salle

Raul Rene Falcon Sanchez of Mendota and Catherine Rose Pena of Mendota

Kegan Noble Brown of Streator and Tressa Danielle Wright of Streator

Jonah Patrick Aicher of Ottawa and Raegen Elizabeth Riccolo of Ottawa

Paul Robert Heiser of Marseilles and Rosie May Woods of Marseilles

Scott Allen Schoen of Princeton and Lydia Kay VanHyfte of Princeton

Joshua Daniel Youssi of Mendota and Bethany Rose Rupp of Mendota

David Martin Fiocchi of Arlington and Nina Anne Vezzetti of Arlington

John Michael Mulvey of Utica and Sierra Nikole Schulz of Utica

Stephen Robert Hansen of Marseilles and Calie Michelle Biron of Marseilles

Julio Ivan Cervantes of La Salle and Marisol Eumana of La Salle

Zachary William Walter of Ottawa and Ashley Marie Harvey of Ottawa

Baltazar Maldonado of Mendota and Griselda Maldonado of Mendota

Jordan Nicholas Luxton of Somonauk and Paige Alexina Thurber of Somonauk

Nicholas Alan Hizel of Freeport and Alexis Danai Garcia of Freeport

Dennis James Znaniecki of Marseilles and Renee Elizabeth Vesper of Marseilles

Andrew Lloyd Blackburn of Grand Ridge and Alyssa Lian Brust of Grand Ridge

Tyler Allen Bray of Oglesby and Mara Burke Zuckerman of Oglesby

Tanner Jon McQuilkin of Ottawa and Chantel Janet Clark of Ottawa

Phillip Scott Parks of Beaverton, Ore. and Rhalina Elaine Baltis of Beaverton, OR

Ryan Paul Odum of Streator and Arriana Alicia Rodriguez of Streator

John Francis Jeppson of Peru and Ericka Christine Moorehead of Peru

Joseph Arthur Edward Breeden of Machesney Park and Paige Marie Cunningham of Machesney Park

Devin James Cordray of Streator and Katie Elizabeth Keith of Streator

Luis Gerardo Rodriguez of Mendota and Irlanda Yusuany Osuna of Mendota

Brandon Todd Wilhelmi of Channahon and Abigail Renee Stramel of Channahon

Nicolas Arevalo of Streator and Ashleigh Lynn Fitzmaurice of Streator