La Salle County grand jury: November 22, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Torrance Young, 41, of Peoria (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Paul Jacobus, 40, of Streator (resisting a peace officer); Kayla Falcon, 28, of Mendota (aggravated battery); Aubreah Worden, 19, of Spring Vallely (aggravated battery; resisting a peace officer); Amanda Rivera, 34, of La Salle (aggravated battery); Jacob Esparza, 31, of Earlville (retail theft); Benjamin Quinones-Marrero, 41, of Chicago (retail theft); James Sepaniak Doonan, 21, of Ladd (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Carl Dennis, 39, of Streator (driving while suspended); Dwayne Anderson, 25, of Chicago (three counts of forgery); Felicia Smith, 28, of Chicago (three counts of forgery); Lamar Robinson, 34, of La Salle (aggravated domestic battery); Tomas Gebrehiwet, 44, of St. Paul, Minn. (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Ronald Larabee, 68, of Ottawa (home repair fraud); Stephanie Wilkinson, 32, of Princeton (unlawful possession of meth); Trevor King, 30, of Millington (unlawful possession of meth); Joseph Turner, 19, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Dontae Alderson, 20, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Malissa Knobloch, 44, of Danvers (burglary).