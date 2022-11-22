La Salle County bow-and-arrow murder case postponed again

The 2015 bow-and-arrow killing won’t go back to a La Salle County jury on Monday; but the judge signaled he means for this to be the last postponement.
Bradley French, 29, of Varna, appeared Tuesday for pre-trial hearing ahead of his second trial for first-degree murder. French was previously convicted of killing Joshua Scaman, of Ottawa, with a razor-tipped hunting arrow but his conviction was overturned on appeal.
The trial was set for Nov. 28, but Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. reluctantly granted a continuance over two pending defense issues.
First, Peoria defense attorney Maureen Williams said she’s still trying to get hold of case materials from French’s first lawyer. Second, Williams needs to find Rachel B. Milton, who pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the Scaman killing and is believed to be living in Florida. Williams said Milton could be a key witness for the defense.
After a long pause, Ryan acknowledged the difficulty in getting an out-of-state witness to appear — he firmly ruled out letting Milton testify by Zoom — and agreed to forgo the Nov. 28 trial setting.
But Ryan means to get French back on the trial call soon and ordered him back for a Monday status hearing. After Thanksgiving break, Ryan wants an update on the transfer of case materials and the effort to bring Milton into court.
(Ryan reserved a few additional matters, including whether to admit photos from Scaman’s autopsy.)
French was convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years after his first trial; but an appeals court ruled French should have been allowed to argue self-defense, whether the argument is viable or not.
French remains held in La Salle County Jail on $2 million bond.