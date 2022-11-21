Police blotter: November 21, 2022

Devonte L.J. Williams, 27, of Granville, was charged with driving while revoked and no valid registration at 2:38 a.m. Monday at 901 Grant St., La Salle police said.
Samuel R. Hoffman, 65, of Sheffield, was charged with DUI, improper parking in a roadway, one headlight and disobeying a traffic control signal Friday at 4100 Columbus St., Ottawa police said.
Shawn P. Duffy, 40, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Thursday at his residence, Ottawa police said.
Tira L. Gouveia, 40, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, improper parking in a roadway and possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle Wednesday at Jackson and Clinton streets, Ottawa police said.
Breiana D. Herrera, 29, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Thursday at Washington and La Salle streets, Ottawa police said.
Mitchell J. Male, 40, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Friday at Columbus Street and Interstate 80, Ottawa police said.
Arnulfo Quintero, 40, of Joliet, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Friday at Columbus Street and Interstate 80, Ottawa police said.
Dylan Duffield, 26, of Ottawa, was picked up on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass) Friday at West Lafayette and La Salle streets, Ottawa police said.
Amanda L. Kearns, 37, of Sheridan, was charged with driving while suspended Saturday in the 1600 block of Post Street, Ottawa police said.
Cody L. Smith, 37, of Streator, was picked up on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear (unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia) Saturday in the 1600 block of Post Street, Ottawa police said.
Alan L. Waterworth, 38, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked) Saturday in the 4100 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Joseph A. Cichorz, 36, of Marseilles, was picked up on an original La Salle County warrant charging him with violation of bail bond Sunday at Columbus Street and Interstate 80, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.