16 Christ paintings will be displayed in Ottawa’s Washington Square

The 16 large paintings depicting the life of Jesus Christ are scheduled to be displayed Saturday, Dec. 3, in Washington Square in Ottawa.

Created in 1956 by the Ottawa Retail Merchants’ Association to keep Christ in Christmas. The 4-foot by 7-foot paintings depict Jesus’ birth, life and ministry, each painting accompanied by a Scripture verse. The Ottawa Freedom Association has erected the paintings each year since 1992 after winning a lengthy court battle.

The paintings will go up beginning with a breakfast at 6:30 a.m. at Ottawa First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. Jefferson St. The paintings will be erected at 8 a.m. at Washington Square. Carols will follow at Jeremiah Joe, 807 La Salle St. The Ottawa Freedom Association said it welcomes all those attending the Chris Kringle Market to visit and enjoy the message of the paintings.