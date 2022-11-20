The Times Area Roundup: Balanced attack gives Ottawa rout of East Peoria

At the Prairie Central Turkey Tournament on Saturday, the Ottawa Pirates moved to 3-1 on the young season, finishing their season-opening event with a 63-23 victory over East Peoria.
Leading the Pirates, who jumped out to a 16-7 first-quarter lead on its way to the running-clock win, were Marlie Orlandi with 13 points, Hailey Larsen and Grace Carroll 11 points each, Ella Schmitz 10 and Morgan Stone nine.
Orlandi and Carroll were all-tournament selections.
Earlville 44, IMSA 24: At the IMSA McIntosh Classic on Saturday, Earlville used a big game from Madyson Olson and Navaeh Sansone to net its first win of the season.
Olson finished with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and eight steals for the Red Raiders (1-2), while Sansone added 17 points and 10 rebounds to the win.
Streator varsity 7th at Princeton, JV 8th: At the Princeton Tiger Holiday Tournament, the Streator varsity girls team split its four games, going 2-2 and placing seventh overall; while the JV squad lost 23-22 to Bureau Valley on Saturday to finish an eighth-place 0-4.