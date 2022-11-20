Reddick Library in Ottawa to host several activities week of Nov. 21

The following events also are scheduled the week of Nov. 21 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. New members are welcome to attend this librarian led book club. Copies of the book will be available to check out from the library. This month’s selection is: “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21: Silly STEM, third through sixth grades. How would you catch a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner? We will brainstorm ideas together, build our traps, and then test them out.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3 to 6. A story time for children ages 3-6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22: Leaf Suncatchers, kindergarten through second grade. Make your own fall-themed suncatchers and play some fun games at this event.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22: LEGO Madness, seventh through 12th grade.Come and join us for this LEGO building challenge. Build a Thanksgiving, Christmas or winter LEGO object.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23: Shake, Rattle, Read!, 9 to 36 months. A fun musical story time.

Thursday, Nov. 24: Library closed for Thanksgiving

10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 25: Movie matinee “Elf,” all ages. What’s better than watching “Elf” (Rated PG)? Watch “Elf” while you sing, shout and snack along with it. You’ll receive a prop bag full of surprises and instructions to interact with this classic holiday movie.

3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25: Color Me Crazy, all ages. Come to the library for a little relaxation and coloring. The library will supply everything needed. This event is for all ages, but children younger than the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.