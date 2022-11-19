November 18, 2022
The Times Area Roundup: Lady Bulldogs get second consecutive win in Princeton Tournament

Streator Bulldogs logo

At the Princeton Holiday Tournament on Friday, the Streator Bulldogs won for the second straight game to move to 2-2 on the season, defeating Henry-Senachwine.

Cailey Gwaltney scored nine points to lead the Bulldogs, while Marisa Vickers added eight.

Streator trailed 9-3 after one quarter but rallied within 18-17 at halftime before outscoring the Mallards 6-3 in the third and 10-5 in the fourth.

Rockford East 41, Earlville 32: At the IMSA McIntosh Classic, the Red Raiders were defeated in the opening game of the night despite a 20-point effort from Nevaeh Sansone.

Lexi Campbell (four points, 13 rebounds) and Kenzie Hoagland (eight points) also paced Earlville.