The Times Area Roundup: Lady Bulldogs get second consecutive win in Princeton Tournament

At the Princeton Holiday Tournament on Friday, the Streator Bulldogs won for the second straight game to move to 2-2 on the season, defeating Henry-Senachwine.
Cailey Gwaltney scored nine points to lead the Bulldogs, while Marisa Vickers added eight.
Streator trailed 9-3 after one quarter but rallied within 18-17 at halftime before outscoring the Mallards 6-3 in the third and 10-5 in the fourth.
Rockford East 41, Earlville 32: At the IMSA McIntosh Classic, the Red Raiders were defeated in the opening game of the night despite a 20-point effort from Nevaeh Sansone.
Lexi Campbell (four points, 13 rebounds) and Kenzie Hoagland (eight points) also paced Earlville.