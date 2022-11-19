Police blotter: November 18, 2022

Mary B. Liss, 71, of La Salle, was charged with retail theft at 12:53 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Elizabeth N. Tijerina, 21, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday at her residence, Peru police said.
Lucas W. Salazar, 23, of La Salle, was charged with retail theft at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Hy-Vee, Peru police said.
Aaron W. Kirby, 26, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery and violation of bail bond at 12:57 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Maze Lumber, Peru police said.
Roxane M. Harkins, 52, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 7:56 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in her residence, Peru police said.
Harley R. Griglione, 24, of Granville was charged with criminal damage to property at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at at residence in the 1100 block of West Street, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.