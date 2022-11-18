Walmart in Ottawa wraps up remodel with celebration, community donations

Ottawa Walmart, located at 4041 Veterans Drive, has completed a 14-week long renovation and the store is fitted with a newly-remodeled pharmacy, streamlined checkout, expanded pick-up and delivery, among other items.

Store Manager Bethany Zmia said these last 14 weeks have been a challenge but it’s been rewarding in the end.

“There have been so many updates for the customers and the associates,” Zmia said. “It’s really been a wonderful time here.”

Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning where employees unveiled the store’s new layout, along with presenting donations to programs in the community.

Zmia presented Crossbridge Community Church’s Feed His Children program with a check for $1,000, the Ottawa YMCA with a check for $3,000, Illinois Valley PADS with a check for $1,000, La Salle County Christmas for Kids with a check for $1,000 and the Ottawa Fire Department with a check for $1,000.

Ottawa Firefighter Kevin Theis said the department will use the money to purchase a new smokehouse the department uses for public education with grade school students to work on their fire escape drills.

Sally Van Cura, with Illinois Valley PADS, said this donation will make a difference for the shelter as within the first two months of the season they’ve served 215 people. The shelter served 371 people last year.

Zmia was joined by representatives from the organizations along with Ottawa Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut.

Eichelkraut said the tax revenue from Walmart helps the city keep its bills paid and it’s one of the city’s top employers.

Walmart during the day Friday will have live music from Boomin’ DJ, a food truck and tables with free samples throughout the store.