The Times Area Roundup: Streator girls grab first win of the season at Princeton Tourney

The Streator girls basketball team slipped past Midland for a 32-21 victory at the Princeton Holiday Tournament on Thursday to give first-year coach Jacob Durdan his first career victory.
Elgin 51, Earlville 47: At the IMSA McIntosh Classic in Aurora, the Red Raiders dropped the four-point game to the Maroons.
Earlville was led by Madyson Olson’s 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Natalie Hall added 10 points and six rebounds with Nevaeh Sansone chipping in 10 points and eight rebounds.
Seneca 42, Serena 31: At the Falcon-Irish Tournament in Seneca, the Fighting Irish (2-1) led 17-12 at halftime and then used a 12-6 fourth quarter advantage in defeating the Huskers (1-2).
Kennedy Hartwig netted 16 points to lead Seneca, with Cassia Buchanan adding nine. Serena’s Paisley Twait scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Makayla McNally recorded six rebounds.
BOYS BOWLING
Ottawa 2,733, Kaneland 2,547: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates defeated the Knights in the Interstate 8 Conference match.
Nelson Brandt led the way with a 570 series and high games of 225 and 202, while Robbie Burke added a 491 series and a high game of 207.