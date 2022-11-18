Streator man arrested after investigation into child porn

A 35-year-old Streator man was arrested Thursday following a several months-long investigation into child exploitation/pornography, the La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss said.

James M. Palko II was arrested on four counts of possession of child pornography and is being held at the La Salle County Jail with no bond. Palko is scheduled for a court hearing Friday.

Further charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.