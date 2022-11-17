The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa boys bowling handles Hall; Newark girls hoops 3-0

At Dettore’s Town Lanes on Wednesday, the host Ottawa boys bowling team defeated the visiting Hall Red Devils 2,785-2,017.
Nolan Brandt’s 631 series (224, 222 high games) led the Pirates. Evan Spencer was next in line with a 510 (202).
Girls basketball
Newark 45, Sandwich 29: At the Tim Humes Breakout in Somonauk, the Norsemen improved to 3-0 on the season and will aim for the outright title Friday against Aurora Central Catholic.
Kiara Wesseh scored eight points for Newark, with seven apiece coming from Brooklyn Hatteberg and Stephanie Snyder.
Plano 49, Somonauk-Leland 33: At the Tim Humes Breakout, the host Bobcats fell to 0-3 on the season with the loss to the Reapers. Somonauk will close the tournament against Sandwich on Friday.
Haley McCoy (17 points), Katelyn Curtis (12 points) and Morgan Potter (nine rebounds) provided leading efforts for Somonauk-Leland in the loss.
Putnam Co. 47, Streator 28: At the Princeton Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs (slipped to 0-2 on the young season with the defeat. Streator is back in action Thursday against Midland.
Ava Hatton scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (1-1).