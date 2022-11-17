Police blotter: November 17, 2022

Amanda C. Hayward, 41, homeless, was picked up on a Whiteside County warrant for failure to appear (traffic) at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Ninth Avenue and Fifth Street, Mendota police said.
Amie L. Kadelak, 45, of Oglesby, was picked up on a Putnam County warrant for failure to appear (fraud) at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday at 150 E. Walnut St., Oglesby police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.