Ottawa High students to perform ‘Frozen, Jr.’ starting Friday

The students at Ottawa High School were little kids when “Frozen” released to theaters nine years ago, and now they’ll be performing it for their school play.

The first showing of “Frozen, Jr.” starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the school auditorium for a play that’s special to the performers, because they now get the opportunity to put their own spin on characters from their childhood.

“It is so fun to be able to go boom-boom, mask switch, when Hans goes from nice Hans to the cunning, evil Hans,” said senior Scarlet Pohar, the actor who portrays Prince Hans.

Then there’s Olaf, played by sophomore Lindsey Fabris, who said the role brings expectations because of how much the character brings to the table. This includes being the puppeteer of the Olaf costume, something both she and junior Ruby Smith have had to learn.

Fabris said she’s spent more than 100 hours in the past couple of weeks trying to get the puppeteering down correctly. She practices it during school, including during choir practice in an effort to improve.

Smith said she didn’t quite get the 100 hours as they went through costume ideas. The moose costume she uses to play Sven has only been a final product for a couple of weeks.

“But it’s fun and I’m working on it,” Smith said. “At first, it was going to be this massive head that was going to be distracting.”

The rest of the Ottawa High School student cast surrounds Princess Elsa near the beginning of "Frozen, Jr." The show is scheduled to be performed Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at the high school's auditorium. (Michael Urbanec)

Anna and Elsa will be portrayed by senior Corinne Francis and sophomore Molly Ewen, who said she’s excited to try to get the same power and emotion out of the Elsa character that the original actress, Idina Menzel, did.

Francis said the play is full of nostalgia for her.

“I was a little girl when it came out in 2013 and I was obsessed with it,” Francis said. “Like, we found pictures from when I was seven dressed up as Anna so it’s definitely fun then, and I’m still having a lot of fun.”

Kristoff, the ice harvester who aids Anna on her journey, will be played by senior Jackson Ewen.

“Frozen, Jr.” showtimes start at 7 p.m. Friday followed by a 2 p.m. show on Saturday and wraps up with a 7 p.m. show Saturday in the Ottawa Township High School auditorium at 211 E. Main St.