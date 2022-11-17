‘Fairway to Murder’ show in Ottawa to benefit La Salle County 4-H

The La Salle County Friends of Extension and 4-H are sponsoring Fairway to Murder on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The adult mystery dinner will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Knights Rivers Edge Event Center, 401 W. Main St., Ottawa. Tickets are $60 per person and the doors open at 5 p.m.

A full dinner buffet will be part of the ticket. There will be a cash bar, silent auction and raffles.

Call the University of Illinois Extension Office at 815-433-0707 or Gail at 815-257-6266 for tickets. All proceeds benefit the U of I Extension Service, home to 4-H.