5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Markets, shows highlight weekend activities

1 - Have a Disney classic brought to life Friday or Saturday in Ottawa. “Frozen, Jr.” showtimes start at 7 p.m. Friday followed by a 2 p.m. show on Saturday, wrapping up with a 7 p.m. show on Saturday, in the Ottawa Township High School auditorium at 211 E. Main St. Tickets are available at the door.

2 - Celebrate a German tradition Saturday in Princeton. Open Prairie UCC, 25 E. Marion St., will host its annual German Christkindlmarkt from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the church. Admission is free. Hot drinks, German sweets and homemade soft pretzels with beer cheese will be sold throughout the day, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a German Brathaus will serve lunch offering brats, franks, sauerkraut, German potato salad, creamy homemade potato soup along with mac and cheese for children. An International Cookie Bazaar also will take place. Shoppers will be able to select from 25 different kinds of cookies representing 20 countries, as well as a free gingerbread house kit for children. For information, call 815-872-5150.

3 - Test your knowledge Saturday in La Salle or Harding. A trivia night will take place at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 209 Gooding St., La Salle. It is $100 per table and up to 10 players can play per table. Teams can sign up at the Knights of Columbus. For additional info, contact Iggy at 815-878-4922. Harding’s Trivia Night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harding Community Center, 1625 N. 4012th Rd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Earlville History Club. The cost is $10 per person. Teams can bring their own food and drinks. Go to Harding Trivia Night on Facebook for more information.

The annual Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. (Photo provided)

4 - Check out some classic model trains and toys Saturday in Princeton. The annual Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. The event will feature antique toys, books on trains, games, Hot Wheels and many other toys for sale. Admission is $5 for adults and kids are free. For information, contact Kathy Bauer at 815-866-3606.

5 - Attend a show this weekend in Streator. Engle Lane Theatre, 1012 Columbus St., will be presenting the five-time Tony Award winning musical “Fun Home,” Thursday through Sunday. Making its Illinois Valley stage debut with four performances, “Fun Home” runs 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. A post-show cast and crew talkback session will occur immediately after the Friday and Saturday evening performances. “Fun Home” is suggested for ages 13 and older for some adult language and references to adult sexual content and suicide. For ticket information call 815-672-3584 or go to www.englelane.org.

Extra: Also view a musical Friday and Saturday in Oglesby. Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Department’s “MAME!” plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the college’s cultural centre. Go to www.ivcc.edu for more information.

