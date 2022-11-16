Police blotter: November 16, 2022

Monica A. Huseman, 42, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Tuesday in the 500 block of State Street, Ottawa police said.
Malissa Knobloch, 44, of Danvers, was charged with burglary following an investigation into a break-in reported at 9:01 p.m. Monday at a location in the 1900 block of East Third Road in Tonica, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
