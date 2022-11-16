Ottawa High School’s portion of property taxpayer’s bill should decrease

For an Ottawa High School district property owner of a $100,000 home that maintains its value, property taxes are anticipated to go down about $8 on the district’s portion of the tax bill.

The high school’s portion would drop from about $812 to about $804, estimated Superintendent Michael Cushing.

While the property tax rate has decreased, the district is asking for $14,613,800 with its 2022 tax levy, up from $13,759,338 in 2021.

The rate decreasing is representative of the higher property values seen in Ottawa, Cushing said.

“The EAV (total value of property taxes) has gone up and it’s really a good situation for the district and a good situation for the taxpayer,” Cushing said. “The EAV continues to go up and we’re able to decrease the tax rate, so that’s a win-win.”

With that said, Ottawa High School will need a truth-in-taxation hearing at its Monday, Dec. 12, meeting in order to proceed, because the district is asking for a 6.2% in its tax levy, exceeding the 5% threshold. The increase, however, is anticipated to be paced by property tax growth, Cushing said.

“The tax levy is one of those complex things I think people don’t understand because there’s all these moving parts,” Cushing said. “We control the tax rate but we don’t control the EAV going up and we don’t control the county assessor.”

Cushing said it is more complicated because the money from the 2022 levy doesn’t come to the school until July 2023 right as the district starts its 2024 fiscal year.

The truth-in-taxation hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St.