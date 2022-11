The Marseilles Public Library and Marseilles Elementary School are hosting family reading night 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Marseilles Elementary School, 201 Chicago St.

The reading night will feature movie-themed reading activities. Visitors can sign up for a Marseilles Public Library card (bring two proofs of residency) and enter a raffle to win a $100 Amazon gift card. Refreshments will be served.

Enter through the front doors.