Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle drive in Ottawa area, Streator

The Salvation Army bells are ringing outside stores in Ottawa and La Salle-Peru; and soon they will be ringing outside Streator stores too.

The Red Kettle fundraiser started Nov. 12 in Ottawa and will begin Saturday in Streator.

The Red Kettle drive is a major fundraiser for several Salvation Army programs.

A Handy Foods customer contributes to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle drive Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Derek Barichello)

The Salvation Army in Ottawa, which also serves La Salle-Peru area, set this year’s goal at $96,000, said Lt. Wayne Strayer.

The Pathway to Hope program, which services more than 40 families, costs $3,500 per family. The Pathway of Hope program provides support for families, not just fiscally, but emotionally and spiritually. The program assists from a social service standpoint and includes 9:30 a.m. Sunday service.

Additionally, more than 250 children will be served in the Angel Tree program, which provides presents to children for Christmas.

Other programs funded through the Red Kettle drive include Sunday services, Social Service help, pastoral care and community connections, Strayer said.

Streator’s goal exceeds $40,000.

Applications are available now through Nov. 30 to sign up for the agency’s Christmas programs that provide gifts for children in the “forgotten age” 13 to 17, and food vouchers for seniors 55 and older at the Salvation Army office, 126 S. Bloomington St. Sign up times are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals can call for an appointment at 815-672-2746 to set a different time.

Individuals wishing to apply should bring a medical card or proof of income for one month, a photo ID and a utility bill (proof of Streator residency).

Low-income families may also receive food 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. regularly at the Salvation Army office.

In order to reach their goals, both Ottawa and Streator agencies will seek volunteer bell ringers.

To volunteer in Ottawa, call the office at 815-433-0798. To volunteer in Streator, call the office at 815-672-2746 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bell ringers will stand in front of the major stores in Ottawa and Peru. In Streator, bell ringers will man Walmart, Walgreens and Kroger. The key clubs from Streator and Woodland high schools will lead the way volunteering on the first day in Streator. Several smaller red kettles will be set up at smaller stores and gas stations to collect donations.