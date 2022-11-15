Prairie Singers return for 34th season performing Christmas music

The Prairie Singers will embark on their 34th year of providing Christmas music with this season’s program “When Christmas Morn Is Dawning.”

The Prairie Singers have selected carols that reflect the joys and beliefs of the Christmas season.

Concerts begin 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Prairie Creek Public Library, 501 Carriage House Lane, Dwight. The library concert is free and open to the public with refreshments following the concert.

First United Methodist Church, 118 W. Jackson St., Morris, will host the singers 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 4.

Then First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Monroe St., Streator, stages the singers 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

The final concert will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 176 W. Union St., Seneca. The gothic church is a perennial favorite of the singers as they close their Christmas season. A free will offering will be taken at all church concerts.

The Prairie Singers are a chamber ensemble comprised of singers from Grundy, La Salle, Kendall and Livingston counties. The group performs literature from a broad range of historical periods, along with a wide variety of showtunes, popular, and classical favorites.

The choral ensemble welcomes membership inquiries from interested singers. Information concerning group or performance scheduling maybe obtained by contacting George McComb, of Verona, or calling 815-287-9806.