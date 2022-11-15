Police blotter: November 15, 2022

Jason A. Henry, 32, of Triumph, was charged with driving while suspended Monday in the 1000 block of Deleon Street, Ottawa police said.
Jeanette M. Learned, 53, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Monday at West Washington and Clinton streets, Ottawa police said.
Monique Choc, 30, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Monday at East Norris Drive and Poplar Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.