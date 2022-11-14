Police blotter: November 14, 2022

Jacob H. Ventura, 25, of La Salle, turned himself in on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 8:59 p.m. Thursday, La Salle police said.
William M. Walsh, 41, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 6:30 p.m. Friday in his residence, La Salle police said.
Daniel Day, 28, of Gardner, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Friday in the 100 block of West Madison Street, Ottawa police said.
Megan C. Mosely, 30, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Friday in the 1600 block of North 31st Road, Ottawa police said.
Brian M. Wendorf, 40, of Ottawa, was charged with failure tor register as a sex offender Saturday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.
Ariel J. Fleming, 25, of Chicago, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and failure to secure a child in a child restraint Saturday in the 500 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Megan R. Burns, 38, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant charging her with domestic battery Friday at Lafayette and Pine streets, Ottawa police said.
Tiffany M. Harlan, 33, of Chicago, was charged with DUI, speeding, driving without lights, failure to signal, improper lane use, disobeying a traffic control signal and no insurance Sunday at La Salle and Jefferson streets, Ottawa police said.
Brooke R. Shelly, 30, of Sheridan, was was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Saturday at Center and State streets, Ottawa police said.
Jonathon Barsztaitis, 35, of Ottawa, was charged with operating uninsured motor vehicle, failure to report accident to police authority, leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance following a single-vehicle crash at 3:15 p.m. Sunday on East 22nd Road, a quarter mile north of North 20th Road in Grand Rapids Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.