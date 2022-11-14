Police blotter: November 13, 2022

Noel Berrum, 32, of Streator, was cited 3:35 a.m. Friday at East 15th Road and Oakley Avenue in Bruce Township on complaints of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Amber L. Johnson, 44, of Ottawa, was arrested Thursday on the 400 block of East Washington Street on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a charge of battery, Ottawa police said. She was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Zachary L. Farrell, 31, of Ottawa, was cited Thursday on the 400 block of East Norris Drive on complaints of driving while license revoked and no insurance, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.