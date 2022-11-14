Handel’s ‘Messiah’ will be presented Dec. 4 in Streator

The Streator Community Chorus again will present George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 509 E. Broadway St., in Streator.

The Christmas portion of the oratorio has been presented in Streator in alternate years since 1993. The public is invited to attend. A freewill offering will be accepted.

The Streator Community Chorus is open to all area singers high school age and older. New members are welcome.

Two rehearsals will be conducted. One at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, and another 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the church. Those planning to sing may bring their own scores or purchase/borrow one at the first rehearsal.

Questions may be directed to Nancy Mueller, 815-992-3525, or Jean Drendel, 815-257-3094.