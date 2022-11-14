COVID-19 risk remains low in La Salle County, according to CDC

A La Salle County woman in her 70s died from complication related to COVID-19.

Her death is the second this month countywide and the 498th since the beginning of the pandemic.

La Salle County’s COVID-19 risk remained low, according to guidelines updated Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the seven days leading up to Friday, the county had a case rate total of 159.2 per 100,000 (down 8 from the previous week), 4.4 hospital admissions per 100,000 of confirmed COVID-19 (down from last week) and 2.4% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (down from last week).

There were 159 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 by the La Salle County Health Department. Making up the new cases are 11 boys younger than 13, three girls younger than 13, three teenage boys, three teenage girls, 12 men in their 20s, 13 women in their 30s, five men in their 30s, 12 women in their 30s, seven men in their 40s, 11 women in their 40s, 10 men in their 50s, 11 women in their 50s, 12 men in their 60s, 11 women in their 60s, six men in their 70s, eight women in their 70s, six men in their 80s, 10 women in their 80s, four men in their 90s and a woman in her 90s.

There were 94 individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 who removed from quarantine from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, according to the health department.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/

About 58.85% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Nov. 10, 62.71% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 38,274 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.