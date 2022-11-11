The Times Area Roundup: League champion Seneca well-represented on All-Vermilion Valley Team

The Vermilion Valley Football Alliance North champion Seneca Fighting Irish were well-represented on the All-Vermilion Valley Conference Football Team, released this week.
Earning first-team honors from Seneca were offensive lineman Chris Peura, running back Braden Ellis, defensive end Lane Provance, linebacker Asher Hamby and defensive back Nathan Grant.
Finding spots on the second team for Seneca were offensive linemen Josh Lucas and Aiden Wood, Hamby at running back, Grant at quarterback and Gabe Hicks at defensive tackle.
RB/LB Collin Wright also earned honorable-mention honors for Seneca.
Dwight was represented by RB Austin Burkhardt (second team), LB Dylan Crouch (second team) and OL/DL Terry Wilkey (honorable mention).
Boys bowling
La Salle-Peru 3,415, Ottawa 2,487: At Illinois Valley Super Bowl, the visiting Pirates were defeated despite a team-high 509 series (183 high game) from Robbie Burke. Evan Spencer added a 178 game for Ottawa.