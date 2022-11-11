Streator police seek to purchase body cameras for $105,000 over 5 years

The Streator Police Department is seeking to equip its officers soon with body worn cameras.

Deputy Police Chief Robert Wood told the Streator City Council on Thursday the department would purchase 24 cameras at a cost of $104,890 from Motorola’s Watchguard over a five-year payment period. An initial payment of $21,178 would be made out of the city’s drug seizure fund and all the cameras would be shipped for immediate use.

The amount of cameras will cover each sworn officer and provide the department with backups in case of damaged equipment, or new hires.

Footage from the cameras will be automatically sent to a cloud-based storage system, which is factored into the cost.

After three years, all of the cameras will be updated at no cost. Additionally, broken cameras will be replaced at no cost.

Police Chief John Franklin said body worn cameras can assist in prosecution of suspects, defend police against false allegations and hold them accountable for any misconduct. All uniformed police officers in Illinois will be required to wear body worn cameras by July 1, 2025.

The City Council will vote on the proposed purchase at its Wednesday, Nov. 16, meeting.