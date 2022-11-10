November 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsBearsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

The Times Area Roundup: Streator Bowlin’ Bulldogs roll past Ottawa at Dettore’s Town Lanes

By Shaw Local News Network
Brady Grabowski

Brady Grabowski

At Dettore’s Town Lanes in downtown Ottawa, the visiting Streator Bowlin’ Bulldogs defeated the host Ottawa Pirates 2,771-2,460 in boys bowling.

Ottawa was led by Evan Spencer’s 480 series. Robbie Burke added a high game of 174.

For Streator, Brady Grabowski marked a 649 series (226, 220, 203 games). Anthony Dominic added a 534 (230 high game), with Cody Taylor pitching in a 212 high game.

In the day’s JV meet, Jaxon Goodrich (393 series) led the Bowlin’ Bullpups, while Keegan Arthur (415) paced the Corsairs.