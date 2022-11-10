The Times Area Roundup: Streator Bowlin’ Bulldogs roll past Ottawa at Dettore’s Town Lanes

At Dettore’s Town Lanes in downtown Ottawa, the visiting Streator Bowlin’ Bulldogs defeated the host Ottawa Pirates 2,771-2,460 in boys bowling.
Ottawa was led by Evan Spencer’s 480 series. Robbie Burke added a high game of 174.
For Streator, Brady Grabowski marked a 649 series (226, 220, 203 games). Anthony Dominic added a 534 (230 high game), with Cody Taylor pitching in a 212 high game.
In the day’s JV meet, Jaxon Goodrich (393 series) led the Bowlin’ Bullpups, while Keegan Arthur (415) paced the Corsairs.