Police blotter: November 10, 2022

Scott A. Benham, 46, of Mendota, was charged with driving while revoked at 6 a.m. Tuesday at Eighth Street and Second Avenue, Mendota police said.
Karen L. Dille, 47, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Wednesday in the 1600 block of Poplar Street, Ottawa police said.
Ashley Cheatham, 29, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Wednesday in the 300 block of West Main Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.